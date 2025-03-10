Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 369.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $71.47 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

