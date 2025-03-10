Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 662 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $440.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.44. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

