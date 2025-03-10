Moonbeam Price Tops $0.0880 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $83.81 million and $10.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00022113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001384 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,163,085,610 coins and its circulating supply is 952,338,482 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.