Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $115.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

