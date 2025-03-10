Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 40,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.