Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $194.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

