Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

