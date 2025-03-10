Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $142,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 429.2% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

