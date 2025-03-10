Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

