Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

