Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.