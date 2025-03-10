Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $259.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

