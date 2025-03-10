Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $967,000 in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of Business First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFST. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.03 on Monday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.