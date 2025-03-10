Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $178.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.