Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Buys New Shares in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIQ. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:SEIQ opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

