Maxim Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.56% from the stock’s current price.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 292,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a PE ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

