Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 50486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Materion Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 292.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Materion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Materion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Materion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Recommended Stories

