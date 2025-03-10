MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.15. 17,256,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 46,651,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

MARA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,915 shares of company stock worth $2,289,443 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MARA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MARA



MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

