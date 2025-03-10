Main Street Research LLC Purchases 2,791 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $265.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

