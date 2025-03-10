Main Street Research LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,238,000 after buying an additional 791,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,014,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,826 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,703,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,021,000 after buying an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

C stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

