Main Street Research LLC Buys 124 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $195,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after buying an additional 187,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $73,917,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $428.26 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

