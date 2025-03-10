Main Street Research LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of URTH opened at $157.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

