MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.36

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $115.30 million and $106.36 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,458,925 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a proxy cryptocurrency that supports the SAFE Network, a decentralised data storage and communications platform prioritising security and privacy. Users will eventually exchange MAID for Safe Network Tokens to engage fully with the network’s ecosystem. The coin and network are developed by MaidSafe, a Scottish company founded by David Irvine.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

