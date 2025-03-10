Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Posts Earnings Results

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%.
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Maiden has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.27.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
