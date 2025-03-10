Maiar DEX Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $142,037.56 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00003894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,872,698,976,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,716,383,332 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,872,875,164,934.4995 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000161 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $125,675.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

