Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 221 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $592,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $573,306,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23,311.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 694,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $261.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

