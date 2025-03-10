Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

