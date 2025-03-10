LUXO Price Down 4.5% This Week (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $31,287.05 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,145.20 or 0.99814303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,916.87 or 0.98339715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.