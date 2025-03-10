Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$585,824.65 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total value of C$585,824.65.

Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total value of C$413,226.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$43.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.92. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.77 and a 52-week high of C$43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

LUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUG

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.