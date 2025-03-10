Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,779,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

