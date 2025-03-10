Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Limbach Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LMB traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.92. 242,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,334. Limbach has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $776.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, Director David Richard Gaboury bought 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

