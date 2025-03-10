Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

