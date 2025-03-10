Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $31.15.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

