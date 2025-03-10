Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $287.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

