Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.