Larson Financial Group LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $559.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $616.96 and a 200-day moving average of $566.25. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.42 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

