Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
CGW opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
