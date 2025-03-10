Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 896 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UPS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $121.59 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

