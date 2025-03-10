Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total transaction of $830,238.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,427,059.27. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $344.81 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $279.00 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

