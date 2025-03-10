Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Laird Superfood worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSF. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 41.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Stock Performance

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Laird Superfood

In other news, CEO Jason D. Vieth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,283.53. This represents a 1.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

