Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Laird Superfood worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSF. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 41.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
Laird Superfood Stock Performance
Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laird Superfood
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.