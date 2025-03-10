Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Critical Comparison

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke KPN and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN 15.04% 23.41% 6.64% Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Hong Kong Technology Venture”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.10 billion 2.66 $917.72 million $0.20 20.83 Hong Kong Technology Venture $486.85 million 0.26 $5.79 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Volatility & Risk

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.