Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kenvue worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

