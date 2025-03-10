Kendall Capital Management Takes $308,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

