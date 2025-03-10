Kendall Capital Management Makes New $232,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,376.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,326.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,192.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $503.08 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

