Kendall Capital Management Has $160,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.27%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

