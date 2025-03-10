Kendall Capital Management Cuts Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163,708 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $7,210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $5,780,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $4,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.