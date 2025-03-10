Kendall Capital Management Acquires 75 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.92.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $387.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day moving average of $451.71. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

