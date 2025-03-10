Kendall Capital Management Acquires 3,393 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777,094 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 976.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.3 %

LRCX opened at $79.01 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

