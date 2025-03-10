Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.32 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

