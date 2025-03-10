Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

KRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Karman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

KRMN stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Karman has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

